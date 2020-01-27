Keys capped the Checotah Crossroads Classic with a 58-53 win over Vian Saturday afternoon, allowing the Lady Cougars to finish third in the tournament. Keys had previously lost in overtime to eventual champion Eufaula on Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 20 Lady Cougars improve to 12-5 and drop the 3A Lady Wolverines to 8-6. The Lady Cougars topped the Lady Wolverines 54-44 earlier in the season and will face off one more time in the regular season.
Kylie Eubanks buried a pair of 3s in the first quarter. Emma McCurtain and Trinity Ward each made a field goal and Sierra Winkler made a free throw to tie the game up 11-11 in the first quarter.
The Lady Cougars separated themselves after a monster second-quarter performance from Eubanks and Ashlynn Berry. The two players combined to score 18 of the team's 22 points in the quarter, including making a combined four 3-pointers. The team took a commanding 33-22 lead into halftime.
The Lady Wolverines attempted to make a comeback after halftime. They outscored the Lady Cougars 14-11 in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars maintained a 44-36 lead entering the final quarter. Eubanks buried another 3 and chipped in a pair of free throws. Berry also hit another 3, McCurtain sunk a field goal and Ward made a free throw.
Free throws proved to play a crucial factor in the final minutes of the closely contested game. Berry hit another 3 then went 4-4 from the free throw line to close out the game.
Berry led the Lady Cougars with 21 points then chipped in five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Eubanks scored 20 points with six rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and a steal.
Keys will travel to Westville Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Keys topped 2-13 Westville on Dec. 17 with a 47-32 win and will look to sweep the team for the third straight season.
Cougars drop second straight: Keys struggled in its final game of the Checotah Crossroads Classic when it took on Checotah Saturday night.
The Cougars fell 47-32 to the Class 4A No. 19 Wildcats to finish the tournament. The Cougars fall to 8-9 while the Wildcats improve to 12-4.
Riley Kimble and Gage Barnes combined to score all nine of the Cougars' points in the first quarter. Kimble buried a 3 and a field goal while Barnes chipped in a pair of field goals. However, it was not enough as the Wildcats pulled away 11-9 in the first.
Defense kept the Cougars in the game during the second quarter. Both teams scored 10 points, bring the score to 21-19 in the Wildcats' favor entering halftime. Logan Yanez scored four points while Barnes, Reed Trimble, and Jackson Terrance each chipped in a field goal.
While defense kept the Cougars in the game throughout the first half, their offense prevented themselves from capitalizing off their defense. The team scored only seven points in the third quarter, all coming from Barnes and Kimble. The Cougars trailed 34-26 entering the final quarter.
The Cougars' offensive troubles continued into the final eight minutes of the game, scoring a game-low six points during the fourth quarter.
Barnes led the team in scoring behind his 11 points. Kimble chipped in seven points while Yanez and Terrance each had four points.
Keys will look to get back to .500 when they travel to Westville Tuesday night. The Cougars pounced on the Yellowjackets in a thrilling 53-42 OT win and look to return home sweeping their opponent.
