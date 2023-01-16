The Keys Lady Cougars have been beaten, trampled, pushed around, and generally treated rudely the past few games. They turned that around Friday, proving that Friday the Thirteenth was not unlucky for them, as they went to the Wolverines’ Den in Vian and came away with a 39-33 victory.
Keys Head Coach Kruz Lynch said “…the ball fell in the hole.
“We finally got shot shots to fall, we got 21 points in the first half, and finally had a good game,” Lynch said.
The Lady Cougars fired out in the first quarter with four points from Madison Hood, and two each from Bailey Davis, Elizabeth Holland, and the only senior on the team, Ashlyn Radomski, to take a 10-5 lead.
Tenacious defense held Vian scoreless in the second period, while Radomski led the offensive charge with five points, followed by Davis with four, and Hood with two, taking a 21-5 lead into halftime.
Vian’s Lady Wolverines began clawing back in the second half, outscoring Keys 14-11 in the third period, and 14-7 in the final quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the win-hungry Lady Cougars.
When the final tally was made, Davis had cleared the rim for 15 points, including three-of-four from the free throw line, and the only two three-pointers of the game for Keys. Radomski and Hood each tallied nine points, and were close to perfect at the charity stripe. Radomski was 3-of-4 from the line, and Hood was 5-of-6.
Elizabeth Holland, Kenlee Comer, and Erica Ward rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Overall, the Lady Cougars shot a respectable 11-of-16 from the free throw line, just under 69 percent.
“Really all it is, to be honest with you, we just haven’t been hitting shots,” Lynch said. “Kenlee Comer didn’t have very many stats, but did a lot of good things out there on the floor for us.”
Lynch said having just eight players on the team made it hard to run a full practice., unless they could get some of the JV boys to help fill in.
“At first, we were trying to scout the other teams, but that’s hard to do without a full group to set up,” he said. “Now, we try to work on the individual things. I think it’s finally starting to click together for them.
“We spend a lot of time working on ourselves. We spend a lot more time putting more emphasis on what each kid can do to be better, and it’s beginning to show,” he said.
He said instead of doing as much scrimmaging, they have been taking more shots, shooting more free throws, doing more passing drills than in the past.
“It’s kinda non-traditional, but it’s working for us,” Lynch said.
With Radomski being the only senior, it’s obvious the Lady Cougars are a young team. Currently, Lynch and assistant coach Amy Hamilton are starting two freshmen, one sophomore, one junior, and one senior.
We’ll have almost everyone back next year with a year’s experience,” Lynch said, “and I think we’re going to have a good group of freshmen next year. Building on that, within three or four years, we’ll not be that young team. We’ll have a good solid bunch of seniors.
“Until then, we’ll just keep on doing what we’ve been doing, and trying to get better at it,” he said.
The 5-8 Lady Cougars will have a few days off before returning to the floor next weekend, January 19-21, in the Checotah Tournament.
Cougar boys four short of Vian
The Keys boys were not as fortunate as their female counterparts, falling to the Vian Wolverines 35-31.
Earlier in the day, Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes expressed concern about the Vian game. “We’re kinda leg-weary, having played seven games in 11 days,” Barnes said.
That may or may not have had a part in the loss, but the entire game was low scoring and slow paced, with both teams scoring in single digits five of the eight total periods. They played even-up at 5-5 in the first quarter.
Keys could only muster three points in the second period on a bucket by Austin Davis, and a free throw by Josiah Wolff. The Wolverines scored nine, to carry a 14-8 lead into the dressing room at intermission.
