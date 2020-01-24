Keys’ sophomore guard Kylie Eubanks put up a game-high 19 points, but the Lady Cougars dropped a 54-48 decision to Checotah Friday in the semifinals of the Checotah Crossroads Classic.
The Class 4A Lady Wildcats, improving to 8-7, snapped a three-game win streak for the 3A No. 20 Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars now have an 11-5 record and will look to earn another win Saturday in the third-place game of the tournament.
Eubanks and Trinity Ward hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game. The two players went on to score 12 of the team’s 13 points in the tightly contested quarter, which finished with a 13-13- score.
It was a team effort in the second quarter for the Lady Cougars. The team had five players combine to score 11 points, including going 5-7 from the free throw line, but the Lady Wildcats took a one-point 25-24 lead into halftime.
The Lady Cougars had trouble guarding Lady Wildcats’ Madison Proctor, who went off for eight points after being held to only two points in the first half. Proctor’s performance allowed the Lady Wildcats to pull away 16-9 in the third quarter, generating a lead which proved to be crucial for their win.
Eubanks buried a pair of 3-pointers and Sierra Winkler scored five points, including going 3-4 from the line, but it was not enough to overcome the Lady Wildcats’ lead built during the third quarter.
Ward closed with 10 points, Winkler with seven, and Emma McCurtain with four.
Keys will play against Vian, which are 8-5 coming off a loss to the tenth-ranked Eufala, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to cap the Checotah Crossroads Classic.
Cougars falls to Wagoner: Wagoner rallied in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 40-33 win over Keys Friday night in the semifinals of the Checotah Crossroads Classic. Keys was outscored 18-6 in the final eight minutes of the game.
The Class 3A Cougars fall back to 8-8 while the 4A Bulldogs improve to 11-4 and advance to the championship game.
The Cougars distributed the ball in the first quarter. Reed Trimble scored the team-high four points in the first quarter, helping the team claim a 10-9 lead early in the game.
Defense allowed the Cougars to extend their lead before halftime. The team allowed the Bulldogs to score only four points in the second quarter. Scotty Wolff scored five points, Riley Kimble buried a 3, and Jager Hall hit a field goal to give the Cougars a 20-13 lead entering the second half.
The third quarter has been a tough obstacle for the Cougars to overcome throughout the season. The Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 12-7 to put themselves back in the game, trailing 27-25 entering the final quarter.
The Bulldogs put up 18 points in the final eight minutes of the game, burying the Cougars and clinching a spot in the championship round.
A lack of free throws, and not being able to capitalize during their trips to the line, proved to be fatal for the Cougars. The team went 2-7 from the line.
Wolff made the team-high 10 points against the Bulldogs. Logan Yanez finished with eight points and Trimble had six points.
Keys will have a chance to leave Checotah with a win. They will take on Class 4A No. 19 Checotah at 5 p.m. Saturday. Checotah is 11-4 coming off a 50-49 loss to Class 3A No. 20 Vian, who fell in a 37-36 OT loss to Keys on Jan. 17.
