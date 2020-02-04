Keys pummeled Oktaha 62-48 Tuesday night on the road behind Kylie Eubanks' 20-point outing. The team earned their third straight win as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs.
The Class 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars improved their record to 15-5 with only three games left in the regular season. The 2A Lady Tigers were handed their fourth straight loss and dropped to 12-9.
Eubanks hit a 3-pointer and another field goal to lead the Lady Cougars in the first quarter. The team missed some open looks, but their defense allowed them to escape the first quarter with a 14-9 lead.
Sierra Winkler and Ashlynn Berry showed out in the second quarter. The two players combined to score nine of the team's 14 points and extend the lead to 28-21 at the end of the half.
The Lady Cougars defense kept the team in the game after making only three field goals in the third quarter. Emma McCurtain led the defensive effort and preserved a 39-38 lead entering the final eight minutes.
"We picked up in the third quarter and started playing better defense," said head coach Jami Springwater. "We played in the full-court the entire time and I think that wore them down and led to our favor. We were better conditioned."
Eubanks scored 12 points, which includes a pair of 3s, in the final quarter after scoring three-combined points in the second and third. Her effort in the final quarter allowed the Lady Cougars to blow past the Lady Tigers and earn their 15th win of the season.
Eubanks' 20 points were enough to lead the game and she tagged on seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Berry finished the night with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. McCurtain scored four points, collected 10 rebounds and blocked six shots.
Springwater believes the team's defense has improved since they first played Oktaha. Keys is looking forward to testing their defense when they travel to face the 14-4 Class 2A No. 12 Central Sallisaw Friday at 6 p.m. Keys beat Central Sallisaw 51-43 in their previous matchup this season.
"From then to now we've been a more disciplined team," said Springwater. "Last time we played them we were bad about wanting to get on-ball steals and play out of the pocket in defense. Tonight, I thought we did a very good job staying on our man and communicated well on defense."
Strong defensive effort allows Cougars to prevail: Gage Barnes and Riley Kimble put up double-digit performances during Keys' 44-36 win on the road over Oktaha Tuesday night. Keys beat Oktaha 63-38 in their previous game this season.
The Class 3A Cougars won their third straight game - their longest streak of the season. The team improved to 11-9 and drop Class 2A Tigers to 10-10.
Defensive effort and selfless basketball allowed the Cougars to take a 12-6 lead to end the first quarter. Half of the Tigers' points came from the free throw line while Gage Barnes and Lane Taylor scored half of their team's points.
The Cougars spread the ball throughout the first half of the game. No player scored more than three points in a single quarter during the first half, but the offense was able to function and take a 24-15 lead into the second half.
Despite scoring only eight points in the third quarter, the Cougars slowed the pace of the game and were able to take a 32-17 lead into the final quarter. The team stopped the Tigers' offense and allowed only one field goal to their opponent.
"We made it hard for them," said head coach Greg Barnes. "We did a good job of not giving them second-shot opportunities and collecting boards. In part of the third, we slowed the pace and ran more of a motion offense to get them to spread out with us."
The Tigers made a roaring comeback in the final quarter by outscoring the Cougars 19-12. However, the Cougars' defensive effort throughout the first three quarters built a lead that was too much for the Tigers to overcome.
Gage Barnes led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points. Kimble scored 10 points, including a pair of 3s. Taylor and Logan Yanez scored eight and seven points respectively.
Keys will travel to face the 8-11 Class 2A Central Sallisaw Friday night for their last regular-season road game, which starts at 8 p.m. Central Sallisaw is coming off back-to-back losses to Westville and Vian and fell 45-44 in their previous game against Keys.
