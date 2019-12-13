Keys' role players have stepped up during the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament in Haskell.
The Lady Cougars came through with a 45-43 win over Berryhill on Friday. Keys improves to 3-1 after the win.
It was a tightly contested first quarter. Trinity Ward and Sierra Winkler's combined eight points gave the Lady Cougars the edge and a 13-11 lead at the end of the quarter.
However, the Chiefs came back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Cougars 7-4 and taking a one-point lead going into halftime. Kylie Eubanks was the only lady Cougars to score in the quarter.
The role players executed their roles during the third quarter to give the team the 32-26 lead. Ward was collecting rebounds while Winkler led the team with five points during the quarter.
The Chiefs made a comeback in the final quarter, but their 17 points were not enough to overcome the Lady Cougars.
Winkler made a career-high 14 points and added six rebounds and four assists. Ward scored six points and grabbed eight boards. Kylie Eubanks scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards.
The Lady Cougars advance to the final round of the J.T. Dion Memorial Tournament with their win over the Chiefs. Head coach Jami Springwater needs her role players to keep performing their roles like they have since the tournament started to have a chance at winning the tournament for the second consecutive year.
"Tomorrow night, all of my girls are going to have to go out and do what they're great at," said Springwater. "Whether it be getting a rebound, our shooters need to be scoring, being a defensive threat, getting assists or blocking shots. Whatever they're great at, that's what they're going to need to do, just knowing their role and being able to execute their role."
Keys will play the Checotah/Okay winner at 7 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Cougars 55, Salina 29
Keys played their best half of the season after going into halftime with a narrow lead over Salina, resulting in a 55-29 win in the second round of the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament in Haskell. Keys improves to 2-2 on the season.
The Wildcats hit a pair of 3-pointers to give them an 8-6 lead over the Cougars in the first quarter.
However, the Cougars' defense put them back in the game. They held the Wildcats offense scoreless, allowing only five points from the free-throw line, taking a 19-13 lead going into halftime.
Scotty Wolff's six points in the third quarter gave the Cougars the offensive spark they needed. The team extended their lead 32-18 going into the final quarter.
"It was just a struggle," said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. "Offensively we couldn't get anything going, but all of a sudden in the second half our movement got better. It freed some guys up for some good looks and we finally got the ball to start going into the basket."
The Cougars had a 23-point offensive explosion in the final quarter led behind Reed Trimble. Trimble scored eight points, two of which came from the free-throw line.
Wolff led the team with 16 points. Trimble had 10 points against the Wildcats.
The Cougars will play in the third round of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against Berryhill.
