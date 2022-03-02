The Keys Lady Cougars successfully reached their goal of becoming regional champions, Tuesday night at Kiefer, defeating the Kiefer Lady Trojans on their home floor, 56-44.
The Lady Cougars held off a determined Kiefer team in the first period, slipping into the second frame with a precarious one-point lead, 12-11.
The Keys girls upped the ante in the second, nursing the one-point edge to four at intermission, 27-23.
The third period was a hard-fought battle between two determined teams, but when the buzzer sounded, the Lady Cougars had padded their lead by two, taking a 41-35 advantage into the final right minutes.
The Lady Trojans were reduced to fouling in the fourth, a tactic that seldom works, but occasionally does. This time it didn't.
The Lady Cougars responded by putting the game out of reach with a perfect 9-for-9 at the charity stripe down the stretch.
Three Lady Cougars tallied double figures: Kylie Stilwell, Kylie Eubanks, and Sierra Winkler, with 15, 14, and 13, respectively. Three other Lady Cougars contributed points in the game, including Ashlyn Radomski, Allie Eubanks, and Hayden Thomas, with seven, six, and one, respectively.
The Lady Cougars will play at Stroud this Friday at 6:30 p.m.
