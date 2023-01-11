Lady Cougars falter against Tigers

Audra Stilwell | Courtesy Photo

Ashlyn Radomski, dark uniform, of the Keys Lady Cougars, squares up to shoot over Oktaha players. Radomski and the rest of the Lady Cougars will be at home against Howe, Jan. 12, and at Vian on Jan. 13.

The Keys Lady Cougars continued to struggle Jan. 10, losing a 45-22 decision to the Central Sallisaw Lady Tigers on the road.

The Lady Cougars dug themselves an 8-4 hole in the first quarter, and could never dig out. By halftime, the hole had deepened, 15-7.

The hole literally collapsed in the third quarter when Central’s girls went on a scoring rampage, putting up 18 points in the period, while holding the Lady Cougars to six.

The fourth quarter went Central’s way, as well, 12-9 for the 23-point victory, 45-22.

Madison Hood led the Keys entourage with eight points,

Ashlyn Radomski scored six, Erica Ward tallied four, Jasmine Shaw scored two, and Bailey Davis and Kenlee Comer each nailed a free throw.

The red-and white Keys teams will take the floor again at home Thursday, Jan. 11, when they host Howe at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, Jan. 13, the Cougars and Lady Cougars will travel to Gore at 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video