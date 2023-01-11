Lady Cougars falter against Tigers

The Keys Lady Cougars continued to struggle Jan. 10, losing a 45-22 decision to the Central Sallisaw Lady Tigers on the road.
The Lady Cougars dug themselves an 8-4 hole in the first quarter, and could never dig out. By halftime, the hole had deepened, 15-7.
The hole literally collapsed in the third quarter when Central’s girls went on a scoring rampage, putting up 18 points in the period, while holding the Lady Cougars to six.
The fourth quarter went Central’s way, as well, 12-9 for the 23-point victory, 45-22.
Madison Hood led the Keys entourage with eight points,
Ashlyn Radomski scored six, Erica Ward tallied four, Jasmine Shaw scored two, and Bailey Davis and Kenlee Comer each nailed a free throw.
The red-and white Keys teams will take the floor again at home Thursday, Jan. 11, when they host Howe at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Then on Friday, Jan. 13, the Cougars and Lady Cougars will travel to Gore at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.