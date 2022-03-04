STROUD — The Keys Lady Cougars and the Idabel Lady Warriors went to basketball war, Friday evening in Stroud US66 Coliseum, in the 3A Dist. 3 Area playoffs. When all was said and done, more had been done on the Idabel end of the court that on the Keys end. The 70-53 Idabel victory catapulted the Lady Warriors into the state playoffs next weekend, while the Keys Lady Cougars, while down, are not out.
Saturday evening, at 6:30, in Stroud, the Lady Cougars will face off against a recent foe, the Kiefer Lady Trojans.
Friday, the Lady Cougars had to fight from behind throughout, although they did claim a brief 3-2 lead in the first. That lead quickly vaporized, and by the end of the quarter, they trailed 20-13.
Early in the second quarter, Keys got as close as one, but the Lady Warriors tightened up, allowing just four more Lady Cougar points in the quarter, while pounding home 17 points of their own to lead 37-23 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars began to claw away at the Idabel lead in the third, and outscored their Lady Warrior counterparts, 20-12, and getting to within four at one point before finishing the period trailing 47-43.
Idabel began to pull away in the fourth, and eventually scored the victory, and an automatic berth in the state games next week.
Three Lady Cougars finished in double figures, led by Kylie Eubanks with 16, Sierra Winkler with 12, and Kylie Stilwell with 10. Allie Eubanks came close, netting nine, Hayden Thomas scored two, and Sarah Kelley hit a free throw.
Speaking of free throws, that end of the game was much closer than many realized. Keys made 11-of-22 charity tosses, while Idabel also made 11, but only shot 16.
‘We waited a little bit too late to get started,'' Keys Coach Rick Kirkhart said. “We were trying to conserve some of our energy for the fourth quarter, because we knew it was going to be a battle.
“We made too many turnovers tonight,” he continued. “I’m proud of them, the way they battled throughout. We just have to get ready for tomorrow night.
“We play Kiefer. We played them earlier, we know what they have, they know what we have. I don’t expect anything different, we just have to be on top of our game,” he said.
