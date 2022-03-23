Lady Cougars finish second in Keys Invitational

The Keys Lady Cougars golf team finished runner-up in the Jimmy Houston Kawaski Keys Invitational Tournament Wednesday, closing with a score of 441. Jaycee Gideon won the individual title, shooting a 93. From left to right are: Ellie Walls, Allie Eubanks, Lilly Massingill, Carlee Gideon and Jaycee Gideon. Kylie Forrest is not pictured.

The Keys Lady Cougars golf team took second place in the Jimmy Houston Kawaski Keys Invitational Tournament Wednesday.

Jaycee Gideon won the individual championship for Keys, shooting a 93. Carlee Gideon also had a top 10 finish, closing in fifth place with a 104.

Muldrow won the team title, finishing three strokes in front of the Lady Cougars with a 438. Oktaha was third with a 460, Stilwell placed fourth with a 468, Sallisaw followed in fifth at 486, and Roland was sixth with a score of 500. Eufaula and Kansas were other teams that competed in the tournament.

Other individuals competing for the Lady Cougars were Lilly Massingill, who shot a 118, Ellie Walls, who finished at 126, and Kylie Forest, who ended with a score of 134.

