Lady Cougars gored by Lady Longhorns

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Keys Lady Cougars gave it all they had, Wednesday, in the opening game of the 3A State Basketball Playoffs, held in the Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. Unfortunately their all wasn’t quite enough, as they fell to the #3-ranked Jones Lady Longhorns, 48-35.
The game began innocently enough, with the Lady Longhorns predictably taking a five point lead, 15-10, by the end of the first eight minutes.
Unfortunately, the Lady Cougars had shooting troubles in the second, logging just five points, while allowing Jones to put up 13.
During a hard-fought third period, the Lady Cougars refused to quit, a trait Coach Rickhart said was standard with his girls. “These girls didn’t know “QUIT,” he said. “I was so proud of them, how they played all year.”
During that third quarter, the Kays girls clawed their way to a two-point victory for the quarter, but, already trailing by 18, two one way or the other didn’t really make a difference.
The fourth quarter was heavy on the Jones side, although when the final buzzer had sounded, Jones had regained those two points, claimed the victory, and earned the right to advance to the semi-finals, to be held on Friday afternoon.
Sofi Woodson, Jones’ 6-2 freshman post player, led all scorers with 20. Keys senior Kylie Eubanks, playing her final game as a Lady Cougar, led her team with 14, while little sister Allie, a sophomore, finished with nine.
Seniors Kylie Stilwell and Sierra Winkler checked in with eight and four points, respectively. Winkler led the Lady Cougars with nine rebounds.
The Lady Cougars finished the season at 21-6.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Kirkhart said. “If you have to go out, it’s better to go out in the Big House.
“That was our goal all year, was to make it to the Big House,” he said.
Kirkhart also indicated he was retiring from coaching after this season. “I’ll still be at Keys, I just won’t be coaching basketball,” he said. “I’d decided before the season ever started, this was going to be my last year.”
He said he didn’t know what his record as a coach was, but that he would research it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.