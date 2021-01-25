Tournament championships have become routine for Keys.
The Lady Cougars captured their third tournament title of the season Saturday after defeating Chouteau, 53-44, in Chouteau.
Keys, down by as many as 17 points, won its seventh straight game and improved to 13-1 overall under head coach Rick Kirkhart. The win streak is a season high and it comes over a span of nine days.
“It was a total team effort and we just kept fighting and chipped away,” Kirkhart said. “It was a tough week for several days there because we played a lot of games. Our legs were about gone, but we responded when we had to in the fourth quarter.”
The Lady Cougars, who rise three spots to No. 5 in this week’s Class 3A rankings, trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime before storming back in the second half. They took a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Wildcats, 16-8, over the final eight minutes.
Senior guard Ashlynn Berry, who had a team-high 17 points, connected on three of her four 3-pointers in the third quarter and went 5 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth. The Lady Cougars went 11 of 14 from the free throw line in the second half. Sierra Winkler, who closed with 13 points, was 7 of 8 from the line, and Eubanks had a pair of field goals during the third.
Eubanks, coming off a recent stretch of nine consecutive games where she scored at least 20 points, finished with 11 points. The junior guard, named the Tulsa World Player of the Week, is averaging 20.8 points per game on the season and has 1,076 career points.
“She’s our workhorse and we couldn’t do what we do without her,” Kirkhart said. “Kylie does an awesome job for us. She knows her role and she knows what it takes to win. She’s just an awesome young player to be around.”
Keys also has tournament championships this season in Warner and Haskell. The Lady Cougars will resume play Tuesday when they host Westville in a 6 p.m. start.
Kirkhart says there’s still room for his team to grow.
“I think you’ll see more of our full potential when we’re rested,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve reached our potential. We hope to do that by the time the playoffs get here. This team has such a high work ethic. They work extremely hard, even when it hurts they continue to work hard, and that’s the difference.”
Cougars fall to Rejoice in third-place game: Keys dropped a second straight game for the first time this season Saturday after suffering a 55-52 loss to Rejoice Christian on the final day of the Chouteau Tournament.
Harrison Hunnicutt scored 15 of his game-high 22 points over the final two quarters to spark Rejoice. Chance Wilson and Gabe Patterson each added 12 points.
The 3A No. 14 Cougars, who go into Tuesday’s home game against Westville at 10-4 overall under head coach Greg Barnes, got a team-high 14 points from Jakob Hall. Riley Kimble finished with 13 points. Hall and Kimble combined for six of Keys’ seven 3-pointers.
