Lady Cougars hit buzzsaw with Howe

It was apparent early the Howe girls were a top 10 team, and that they’d pretty much have their way throughout the game.
It was also apparent the Keys Lady Cougars, all eight of them, would not quit, and would fight and scrape to the end, regardless of how bitter the end might be.
In the matchup Jan. 12, the end was 78-31, which in itself is a tribute to the fighting spirit of the Lady Cougars, since the score at the end of the third period was 67-16.
The Lady Cougars outscored Howe 15-11 in the final eight minutes.
Madison Hood led the Lady Cougars with three in the first, four in the second, and two in the fourth, for nine total points.
Bailey Davis had seven, all in the second half, including a trey in the third quarter, and a pair of deuces in the fourth.
Ashlyn Radomski and Kenlee Comer each finished with three points, Elizabeth Holland had five, and Erica Ward and Jasmine Shaw each had two points.
The Lady Cougars hope to rebound tonight, Friday, Jan. 13, when they travel to Vian, starting at 6 p.m.
The report on the Keys Cougars will appear on the TDP website.
