The Keys girls’ basketball team is looking to regroup after losing two important seniors to graduation.
The Lady Cougars finished with a 17-10 record last season that ended with a loss in the area tournament to Kellyville, but the team will look to build from last season.
Nicole Brown and Autumn Wolff were focal points for the team’s offense and defense. Brown made 41 percent of her 3-point shots last season and Wolff could score in the post. However, Wolff’s leadership will be the most important aspect of the team that will not be back for the upcoming season.
“Last year she was our defensive anchor,” Keys head coach Jami Springwater said. “She had a very important role in our defense and getting rebounds. I had her and Emma (McCurtain) down there last year and we had a lot of height. This year, we’re missing her height and her leadership on and off the court. She got everyone together and she was never a selfish player, she was a very team-oriented player.”
Senior Alyssa Radomski is believed to be the team leader heading into the season.
Springwater has not named the two starters replacing Brown and Wolff, but returning starters Kylie Eubanks, Ashlynn Berry and Emma McCurtain are familiar with the team’s system and look to build off last year’s success.
Eubanks, shooting guard, is coming off a phenomenal freshman season when she averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 6 rebounds a game. Last season she was the MVP of the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament and the Warner Cherokee Classic and finished as a first team All-Conference Player in the Big 8 Conference. Her accolades from last season put her as one of the Vype’s top 100 players and a top 10 player by the Muskogee Phoenix.
McCurtain is a 6’ forward who averaged 6.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. She was also an All-Conference player.
Berry, point guard, is the reigning Big 8 conference MVP who averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 6.4 rebounds per game. Her performance in the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament and Warner Cherokee Classic placed her on the All-Tournament team for both tournaments.
The Lady Cougars’ goal for the upcoming season is to unite together as a team and get everyone on the same page. Springwater expects her team to give everything they have while on the court.
Forward Trinity Ward, shooting guard Sierra Winkler and center Reagan Hammons are expected to have an increased role on the team going.
The Lady Cougars will open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when they visit Sequoyah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.