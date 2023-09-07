KHS doubleheader

Keys’ Bailey Davis applies the tag to a runner.

 Jake Sermersheim | Daily Press

The offense was clicking for Keys softball on Thursday, Sept. 7. Over two games the Lady Cougars racked up 21 runs in a doubleheader win.

KSH took down the Central Tigers 9-5. Then the Lady Cougars turned around a couple of hours later to take down Talihina Golden Tigers 12-5.

KHS 9, CHS 5

The Lady Cougars got on the board quickly in their opening game.

In the first inning, the Lady Cougars racked up six runs on the Eagles. After a walk and a single the Lady Cougars picked up their first two runs of the game on a Kyra Dougherty single brought in two runs.

Another runner came in after an Eagles error before a passed ball quickly gave KHS a 4-0 lead. Free passes and another error gave the Lady Cougars the final two runs of the inning.

CHS tried to battle back picking up a run in the first inning and two runs in both the third and fourth innings. The Cougars picked up three more runs to close out the 9-5 win.

The Lady Cougars are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 9. KHS’s opponent and start time is still to be determined.

KHS 12, THS 5

The Lady Cougars’ bats were once again rolling in game two as they quickly built a 5-0 lead after two innings.

With the game tied at five, the Lady Cougars kicked it into the next gear. A single from Paige Foreman broke the tie and gave KHS a 6-5 lead. A string of singles brought in three more runs for the Lady Cougars. A passed ball capped off the scoring and gave KHS a 10-5 lead.

The Lady Cougars picked up another run in the last inning as they completed the two-game sweep.

Payton Zodrow led the way in game two going two-for-three, while scoring a run and driving in another. Dougherty and Foreman each drove in two runners.

