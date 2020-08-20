Keys picked up its second win of the season Thursday at the Chouteau Tournament, but also dropped a pair of games.
The Lady Cougars finished off Holland Hall in just two innings, claiming a 12-0 shutout win behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Maggie Phillips and the bat of Jaedynn Scott.
Phillips allowed just two hits and recorded two strikeouts to get the win from the circle, and Scott led Keys offensively with a 2 for 2 performance. Scott also led with two RBIs and had a double.
The Lady Cougars had seven of their 11 hits and scored seven times in the opening frame. Kylie Stilwell and Catelyn Kirk had RBI-doubles, Reagan Hammons doubled, and Bailey Davis, Scott, Megan Lair and Laine Forrest each had RBI-singles.
In a five-run second inning, Keys was sparked by a Scott RBI double, and run-scoring singles from Sarah Kelley, Kamy Green and Kagan Fields.
The Lady Cougars suffered an 8-0 loss to Chouteau in the nightcap and a 3-2 setback to Jay in their Thursday opener.
Xoey Carshall and Stilwell had the only hits against Chouteau, both of them coming during the third inning. Carshall reached on an infield single with one out, and Stilwell singled to center with two outs.
Chouteau scored all eight of its runs in the third and fourth innings, five of those during the third.
Phillips took the loss in the pitcher's circle. She allowed three earned runs on nine hits, struck out one and issued three walks.
Forrest had three of Keys' four hits in the loss to Jay. Forrest went a perfect 3 for 3 and drove in one run on a two-out single to center during the fourth inning that got the Lady Cougars to within 3-2.
Keys took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jasmine Shaw grounded out and pushed across Davis.
Carshall had the other hit, a leadoff single to center field in the third.
In 3.1 innings of work in the circle, Phillips allowed two earned runs on six hits. She finished with three strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
The Lady Cougars are 2-6-1 on the season under head coach Nick Zodrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.