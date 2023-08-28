Despite a quick start, Keys softball could not get much going in its 12-2 loss to the Kansas Comets.
The Lady Cougars got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Bailey Davis reached on an error but was caught stealing. Payton Zodrow replaced Davis at first base with a single to left field. Kallie Doughtery follows that with another single, but another error from the Comets brought Zodrow around. A fielder’s choice from Maddie Hamby brought in Dougherty to give the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.
After that things would go downhill for the Lady Cougars. The Comets picked up a run in the first, and a pair in the second inning. The Comets picked up three in the fourth before exploding for a six-spot in the fifth inning to force the mercy-rule win.
The two teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Keys.
