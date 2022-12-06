Riverfield School sent its Ravens and Lady Ravens to visit the Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars on Friday, Dec. 2. The Lady Cougars took exception to someone invading their turf, and they let it be known with a 66-11 trouncing of the intruders. The Cougars, however, never could seem to figure out how to stop the Ravens from scoring, and scoring themselves, eventually dropping a nine-point decision, 53-44.
The Lady Cougars cruised from the beginning, taking a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was 27-6. Riverfield scored one in the third, and four in the fourth, while the Lady Cougars rattled home 19 and 20 in the same periods.
The Lady Cougars didn’t let up, guarding heavily, as evidenced by the 17 free throws they gave Riverfield. Fortunately, the Lady Ravens only made five of those 17 free throws.
Although the Lady Cougars seemingly scored at will, they struggled at the line, making just 9-of-19 freebies.
Bailey Davis led Keys with 19 points. Ashlyn Radomski added 16, Erica Ward and Liz Holland each scored nine, Madison Hood tossed in seven, Jaylynn Callaway made a basket and was 2-for-2 at the charity stripe, and Taylor Petree finished with two.
Several Cougar boys are still getting reoriented from football to basketball, and though some people may think that’s just an excuse, it’s a real thing. With that in mind, the Cougars are still looking for their first win of the new season.
The Cougars are not generally known as a high-scoring team, but a mid-range team, scoring generally from 50-70 points, with an occasional low and an occasional high. Friday night’s final score of 44, and allowing the other team 53, was not too far off course for the Cougars. However, three of the four quarters were low, even for them. In the first quarter, they put up just seven points, and the second quarter was even worse at six. To their credit, they did hold Riverfield to just three points in the second period, but they allowed 15 in the first, and found themselves on the short end of an 18-13 score at halftime.
The third quarter pretty much belonged to Trenton Nichols and Josiah Wolff. Nichols scored from way out, close in, and freebies in the period, for 10 of the Cougars’ 20 in the period, while Wolff hit a couple from half mile away for six points. Riverfield and Keys both had 33 points going into the final eight minutes.
The Cougars again struggled from the field, and the line, scoring just 11 points at the end, while Riverfield came away victorious with 20 points to end it.
Riverfield had 13 opportunities at the free throw line, making just six. The Cougars had a chance for 19 free points, but cashed in on just seven, less than 50%.
In the final tally, Nichols led the Cougar charge with 17 points, and Reed Trimble finished with 11, including 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
Wolff checked in with eight, Garin Barnes added six, and Joe Green rounded out the scoring with two.
The Lady Cougars and the Cougars will be idle the first part of next week, with their next games being in the Haskell Tournament, next Dec. 8-10.
