Lady Cougars roar past Beggs

PARK HILL -- Kylie Stilwell and Kylie Eubanks provided an early punch and Keys rolled to a Class 3A Area III, District 5 Tournament championship Saturday.
Stilwell had all her team-high 14 points in the first quarter, and both Eubanks and Sierra Winkler added 11 points as the 10th-ranked Lady Cougars cruised to a 63-42 win over Beggs.
It's the fourth straight district tournament championship for Keys, who improved to 18-4 on the season under second-year head coach Rick Kirkhart. The Lady Cougars will be at Beggs High School to take on Crooked Oak in a regional tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Lady Cougars buried eight 3-pointers, three of them coming from Stilwell in the opening eight minutes. Stilwell scored the game's first five points on a 3 from the left wing and an inside score.
Keys, who led from start to finish, went on a 14-0 run during the first quarter to take control. Stilwell capped the run with a trey from the right wing that gave the Lady Cougars a 28-7 cushion at the 1:02 mark. Stilwell also had a steal and layup and a free throw during the stretch. Eubanks knocked down a jumper to make it 17-7, Winkler had a steal and basket that made it 23-7, and Eubanks added a field goal prior to Stilwell's 3.
"We worked on it the last few days…come out in the first couple of quarters and be consistent," Kirkhart said. "Work hard, do your job, do what you're supposed to do and be consistent. That's what they did. I'm proud of the fact that their hard work paid off, and hopefully we'll continue that and be ready for Crooked Oak."
The Lady Cougars led by as many as 30 points twice during the second quarter. Winkler connected on a 3-pointer to make it 39-9 at the 6:02 mark, and Bailey Davis had a basket off a Eubanks' steal and assist with 1:05 left before halftime.
Eubanks had nine of her points on four field goals in the first quarter, and Winkler buried a pair of 3s and had eight of her points during the second quarter. Ashlyn Radomski, Allie Eubanks and Jaedynn Scott each provided four points.
Beggs (7-15) was paced by Skylar Phillips' game-high 21 points.
Crooked Oak, ranked 19th, will enter Thursday's contest at 16-6 overall. Crooked Oak defeated Star Spencer, 37-32, to win a district championship in the District 8 Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.