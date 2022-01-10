Lady Cougars rout Warner, win tournament title

It took the Keys Lady Cougars exactly eight game-time minutes to exert their dominance over the Warner girls, Saturday night. In the championship of the Warner Tournament, the Lady Cougars raced out to an 18-6 first period lead, on their way to a resounding victory, 76-40.
Kylie Eubanks accounted for half of the Lady Cougars’ 18 points in the quarter. Allie Eubanks also scored four, Ashlyn Radamski nailed a trey, and Sierra Winkler added two points.
The second period was more of the same, although the margin was smaller. Keys took the quarter, 19-15, carrying a 37-21 lead into halftime. K. Eubanks had 10 of the 19, having 19 of her own by that time. A. Eubanks added seven in the quarter, and Winkler and Kylie Stilwell each netted a free throw.
Allie Eubanks and Winkler took over in the third quarter. A. Eubanks poured in eight points, and Winkler added seven in the period, while K. Eubanks scored four, and Stilwell was 2-of-2 at the charity stripe.
The younger Eubanks (Allie) drove home 10 points in the final eight minutes, while K. Eubanks added four, Bailey Davis scored two, and Winkler capped off her scoring with a pair of free throws.
When all the numbers had been tallied, A. Eubanks had been the top scorer with 29 points, while K. Eubanks finished with 27. Stilwell also finished in double figures with 12. Radamski and Stilwell each had three, and Davis rounded out the scoring with two.
“We had three players make the all-tournament team,” Keys Coach Kirk Kirkhart said. “Sierra Winkler, Allie Eubanks, and Kylie Eubanks made the all tournament team, and Kylie was named MVP of the tournament.”
The 8th-ranked, 9-1 Lady Cougars' home game against Central Sallisaw has been postponed.
Cougars fall to Colcord: The Keys Cougars battled the Colcord Hornets almost to a draw, Saturday in the Warner Tournament, but were two points short, 44-42.
From looking at the scorebook, it appears the difference in the game was at the free throw line. The number of free throws was fairly equal, with Colcord shooting six, and the Cougars shooting eight. The number made, however, was definitely different. Colcord made five of their six, while the Cougars only netted three of their eight.
The game started out with Colcord grabbing an 11-7 lead in the first quarter. Six different Cougars scored in the second period to lead Keys to a 14-13 frame, but still trailing by three at halftime.
The third stanza went to Colcord, 10-8, but the Cougars wouldn’t go away, clawing back with a 13-10 fourth, but it wasn't quite enough, and Colcord won the game, 44-42.
The only Cougar in double figures was Lane Taylor with 15. He had lots of help, though, as seven other Cougars contributed points. Garin Barnes led the team with six rebounds, and added seven points as well. Reed Trimble tossed in six points, Levi Hoop added five, Michael Mose scored three, and the trio of Trenton Nichols, Jagger Hall, and Colton Combs each scored two.
“We are just not scoring consistently,” Keys Coach Greg Barnes said. “But guys are starting to have better nights. We just need to have 2 or 3 guys scoring each night.”
Barnes said Lane Taylor had a nice game. “He has played his best basketball this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.