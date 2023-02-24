The Keys Lady Cougars have had a hard row to hoe this season.
They have just one senior, Ashlyn Radomski. They have just eight players. Yet they proved several times this year they could overcome all that.
They even got a break at Regionals, drawing a bye in the first round. On Feb. 24, it all came to an end with a 55-33 loss to Millwood. The game was a must-win for both teams.
Coach Kruz Lynch, in his first year at Keys, said Millwood was the most athletic team the Lady Cougars had seen all season.
“For a half, we gave them our best shot,” Lynch said. “We only had seven suited up tonight, then we had a starter go down, and it makes it really hard to keep up with Millwood’s level of athleticism.”
The Lady Cougars trailed 15-8 at the end of the first period, but played close, 15-13, in the second, going into halftime trailing 33-21.
In the second half, the combination of Millwood athleticism and sheer numbers, and the Lady Cougars’ lack of numbers, and weary legs, the game got out of hand quickly, with the Lady Cougars scoring six points in each of the last two quarters.
Bailey Davis led Keys in scoring with 16 points, the only Lady Cougar in double figures. Radomski and Elizabeth Holland each added 6 points, Erica Ward and Madison Hood each finished with 2, and Kenlee Comer added a free throw.
This season may be over, but with most of the team returning, and younger players moving up, next year could very well be an exciting season for the Lady Cougars.
