Lady Cougars drop out of the Area Tournament
Keys' season ends after bouncing out of the first round of the Area Tournament following a 46-36 loss to Cascia Hall Thursday night at Stroud. It was the first time Keys had back-to-back losses this season
The Class 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars finish the season with an 18-9 record, improving from last season's 17-10 which finished with a 36-34 loss to 3A No. 12 Kellyville at Okmulgee during the first round of Area. The Lady Commandos improve their record to 15-13.
"They learned a lot this year and I feel like they did a great job adapting," said head coach Jami Springwater. "We made ourselves better and at times we struggled sticking with game plans, but overall I felt like this was a great group.
Kylie Eubanks, Emma McCurtain and Ashlynn Berry put the Lady Cougars ahead of the Lady Commandos in the first quarter. The three players to outscore their opponent 11-8 in the first quarter. Eubanks, McCurtain and Berry put up five, four and two points respectively.
The Lady Cougars furthered their lead in the second quarter. Sierra Winkler went 4-4 from the free-throw line and led the team in scoring. Eubanks and Berry each made a field goal to give the Lady Cougars a 19-13 lead.
The Lady Commandos took command of the game following halftime. They held the Lady Cougars to only four points. The Lady Cougars held onto the lead until the final three minutes of the quarter before the Lady Commando pulled away 28-23. Winkler and McCurtain each scored two points in the quarter.
The Lady Commandos made 17 shot attempts from the free-throw line and made 14 of them. The Lady Cougars were outscored 18-13.
Eubanks led the team in scoring behind her 12 points. McCurtain finished with nine points. Winkler went 8-8 from the free-throw line, the first time in her career.
Springwater improved throughout the season and saw growth out of her players. Berry was asked to play multiple positions throughout the season while improving her defense. Eubanks improved as a scorer while maintaining her great defensive and rebounding abilities from last season.
"They did everything I asked of them," said head coach Jami Springwater. "They worked really hard and stepped up. They stepped up on different nights when we needed them, whether it was scoring or rebounding, I felt like they did that and played defense."
