Keys dropped their sixth consecutive game after a 6-0 loss to Spiro on the first day of the Central Sallisaw Tournament against Spiro Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Cougars had an opportunity to score in the third inning after Laine Forrest, Trinity Ward and Jaedynn Scott each singled to load the bases. However, the Lady Bulldogs had a pair of strikeouts to end the Lady Cougars' inning.
The game was called halfway through the fourth inning after the Lady Bulldogs earned three outs after giving up a single from Maggie Phillips.
Forrest led the Lady Cougars with two hits. Ward, Scott and Phillips were the only three other players to earn a hit for the team. The Lady Cougars did not throw a strikeout or a walk during the game.
Keys advances to the next round of the tournament where they will play a doubleheader Friday. The team will be looking to improve from their 1-15 season record.
