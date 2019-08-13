Keys couldn’t get much going offensively and committed seven errors in a 6-1 season-opening loss Monday against Westville in fastpitch action at Park Hill.
The Lady Cougars were limited to two hits and scored their only run during the fourth inning.
Laine Forrest and Reagan Hammons each singled for Keys, both of those coming in the fourth. Forrest led off with a bunt single and later scored on Hammons’ RBI single to center field to get the Lady Cougars to within 4-1.
Bailey Ross was dominant from the pitcher’s circle for Westville. Ross collected 17 strikeouts over seven innings and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Jackets were led offensively by Kendra Wilkie, who went 2 for 4 and knocked in a pair of runs. Keeleigh Sanders, Karlee Jo Sellers and Timber Snyder also had two hits apiece.
