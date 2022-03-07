Lady Cougars top Kiefer to advance to state

The Keys Lady Cougars were in a do-or-die situation at the Class 3A Area Consolation championship game in Stroud, Saturday, and the Lady Cougars rose to the occasion, defeating the Kiefer Lady Trojans, 43-42.
To say Keys Coach Rick Kirkhart probably could have used some oxygen at times, and possibly even CPR, during the game is most likely an understatement. An explanation is in order.
The game began predictably enough, with Keys mustering up a 13-10 lead in the first period. Had the game stopped there, all would have been well in Cougar nation. But, basketball games are four quarters, not one.
In the second quarter, the Lady Trojans pounded home 13 points. The kicker was, on the other end of the court, it was as if the hoop had been covered with a rebounding ring, a device that resembles a steering wheel turned upside down and fastened to the goal, preventing shots from going through the goal. Had it not been for a lone, solitary free throw that managed to slip through, the Lady Cougars' quarter would have been pointless, pun intended.
When asked what he said to the girls in the locker room at halftime, Kirkhart replied, “Well, I sure didn’t cut them any mercy. I told them they were better than that, and that they better get back out there and prove it.”
The Lady Cougars responded by cutting one point off the 23-14 halftime lead, going into the final frantic eight minutes, still trailing, 36-28.
The Keys girls were determined to not let their dream die, and proved it in the fourth quarter. Kkiefer, in an effort to keep the Lady Cougars from scoring, committed numerous fouls, putting four different Keys players on the line 13 times. The Lady Cougars took advantage of the freebies, making 10, which, added to five points from the field, gave them 15 in the quarter. On the other end, the Lady Cougars held Kiefer to six, giving Keys the one-point victory, and a ticket to the Big Dance in the City.
Kylie Eubanks led Keys with 16 points, while Sierra Winkler finished with nine, including 7-of-8 at the free throw line, 4-of-4 in the fourth.
Ashlyn Radomski added seven, all in the fourth, and including a perfect 4-of-4 at the charity stripe. Kylie Stilwell and Allie Eubanks each finished with five, and Sarah Kelley added a free throw.
“Going in, we knew we’d have to shut down #14, Kiefer’s 6’1” post,” Kirkhart said, “and we did a pretty good job, she had seven.
“I put my senior guard Sierra Winkler on her, and I told Sierra to faceguard her, try to hold her under 10 points,” he said, “and she did that.”
As for the second quarter, Kirkhart said, “I thought we were a little flat the whole first half, and especially the second quarter. We had to rebound from behind even in the first quarter.”
The Lady Cougars will face Jones, ranked third, in the first round of the state playoffs, Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Sequoyah-Perry game, Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., at Yukon High School.
“Jones is pretty good,” Kirkhart said, “everybody is pretty good at this level. Jones had a big post, about 6’1”, and some quick guards,
“We can’t have a half against them like we did against Kiefer,” he said.
