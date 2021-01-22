Keys had four players score in double figures as it advanced to the championship game of the Chouteau Tournament after defeating Rejoice Christian, 60-46, Friday in the semifinals.
The Class 3A No. 8 Lady Cougars received a game-high 16 points from Sierra Winkler, 15 apiece from Kylie Eubanks and Ashlyn Radomski, and 12 from Ashlynn Berry.
The win matches a season-best six-game win streak for Keys, who moves to 12-1 overall under head coach Rick Kirkhart. The Lady Cougars started the season with six consecutive wins before suffering their only loss to 2A No. 11 Central Sallisaw on Jan. 12.
The Lady Cougars started to take control in the second quarter, outscoring Rejoice, 24-11, to take a 33-19 advantage at halftime. In the second, Winkler scored 10 points on four field goals, including a 3-pointer, and a free throw. Eubanks had six points, and Berry knocked down a 3 and added a pair of free throws.
Keys will take on Chouteau in Saturday's championship game at 7 p.m. The Lady Cougars, who have already captured two in-season tournament titles, have won six games in an eight-day stretch. Chouteau advanced to the finals by defeating Tulsa Cascia Hall, 47-30, in Friday's other semifinal.
Big fourth quarter carries Verdigris past Cougars: Verdigris outscored Keys, 21-14, over the final eight minutes and defeated the Cougars, 54-49, Friday in the semifinal round of the Chouteau Tournament.
The 4A No. 12 Cardinals advance to Saturday's championship game.
Keys, ranked 13th in 3A, was paced by Levi Williams' game-high 17 points. The Cougars also received double-figure scoring from Gage Barnes, who closed with 10 points. Williams scored 11 of his points after halftime and had seven field goals, including a 3-pointer. Barnes had four baskets and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
Reed Trimble and Riley Kimble each scored six points for Keys, who drops to 10-3 under head coach Greg Barnes. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak.
The contest was tied at 23-23 at halftime, and the Cougars had a 35-33 lead after three quarters.
Keys, who has won eight of its last 10 games and won four games in eight days, will face Rejoice Christian in Saturday's third-place game.
