The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars traveled to Vian to play the Wolverines last Friday.
The Lady Cougars were able to walk away with a 54-44 victory over the Lady Wolverines thanks to a high-powered offense, led by Kylie Eubanks.
Leading 29-21, the Lady Cougars were sitting with a nice lead heading into halftime. That lead never went away, and thanks to a 17-point third quarter performance by the Lady Cougars, they walked away with the victory.
Eubanks led the team with 21 points on the night, nine of which came behind the arc. Emma McCurtain followed with a 10-point performance, six of which came in the third quarter to help extend the lead. Kelsey Bemy also had a nice performance, scoring eight points.
For Vian, Kahleisha Wright led her team with 18 points, scoring during every quarter of play. Lorena Hernandez had seven points, and Greenlee Wells had six.
Cougars stumble in OT: The Cougars were not able to walk out with a victory, losing 37-36 in overtime.
The game was tightly contested the entire duration, with no team leading by more than one at the end of any quarter. The Wolverines were the team that were able to stretch just a little bit more and solidify the win.
For Keys, Logan Yanez led in scoring with 10 points, Reed Trimble followed with eight and Scotty Wolff also had eight.
On Vian's side, Chandler Pool had 10 points, and both Deigo Ramos and Javyn Wright added seven.
Keys will travel to Westville on January 28.
The Lady Cougars and Cougars will be at the Checotah Tournament beginning Thursday. The three-day tournament concludes on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.