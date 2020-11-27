With a new head coach in Rick Kirkhart the Keys High School girls basketball team is finding its identity once more. The Cougars finished 18-9 (9-1 in Big Eight conference) last season.
The 2020-21 season will see the program continue to build on that success with three starters back including junior Kylie Eubanks a Vype Magazine top-100 player. Eubanks averaged 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and nearly three steals in 2019-20. The roster only has two seniors in point guard Ashlynn Berry and Kristina Holmes a defensive standout. The final returning starter is a now healthy Sierra Winkler after she missed the last few games of the 2019-20 season.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has posed challenges to the first-year coach who has been at the helm of girls' programs for nearly 30 years.
"Our concern right now is the post game and in that area," Kirkhart said. "All of our post kids have been sick or quarantined. We are working on that right now trying to get through all this."
Both forwards from last seasons team have since graduated in Emma McCurtain and Trinity Ward. Each were nearly six feet tall which is big for Keys High School in general.
"They were able to take pressure off perimeter shooters and we don't have that right now," Kirkhart said.
Once Hayden Thomas and Ally Eubanks get back on the floor and their feel for the game of basketball Kirkhart will be much more comfortable.
Offensively the team is ready to run and put as much high-paced pressure on opponent possible.
"We are looking for a well-rounded team that can get down the floor and put pressure on people defensively and hopefully we can come to the happy medium," Kirkhart said. "When you play up-tempo, you can't be slow so we might need to play 10 people to give our girls a minute to rest and have those contributors who know their roles."
Understanding one's role will also help as Keys looks to repeat as Haskell Tournament champions and play a closer game with rival Sequoyah High School which beat it by an average of 40 points last season.
