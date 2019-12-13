The Sequoyah Lady Indians used an 18-point performance from Lexi Keys to top the Yukon Lady Millers, 43-30, on Friday night in the semifinals of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Activity Center.
"I thought that defensively we did a great job in the half court," Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown said. "We got some big stops, but offensively we've got a long way to go."
The Lady Indians jumped out to an early lead thanks to baskets from Keys, Smalls Goodeau and Jordan Gann, and would not relinquish that lead. They shot 33 percent from the floor in the first quarter, with Keys recording four of the 11 points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Millers outscored the Lady Indians 14-13, but Sequoyah still held a 24-17 lead heading into the halftime break. In the second half, the Lady Indians stretched their lead to 14 points by the end of the third quarter.
In the final quarter, the Lady Indians held their lead in double-digits despite recording 20 turnovers in the game. Yukon ended the game on a 4-0 run, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.
"We can't turn the ball over so much if we want to win tomorrow," Brown said. "They're (Booker T. Washington) a great team. If we turn it over 20 times, we aren't going to win.”
Sequoyah now advances to the championship of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational, where they will face the No. 6 team in Class 6A, Booker T. Washington. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the TMAC. The Lady Hornets defeated 5A No. 9 McAlester earlier Friday in the other semifinal.
Indians cruise past Buffalos 75-43: The Class 3A No. 3 Sequoyah Indians easily beat the McAlester Buffaloes, 75-43, on Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC. Tomas Herrera and Levi Williams led the Indians with 16 and 15 points respectively.
"We shot the ball well today," Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin said. "A lot of kids got to play, we're trying to spread the minutes around and get everyone playing time."
The Indians set the tone early, opening the game on a 6-0 run thanks to three-point baskets by CJ Soap and Herrera. After McAlester's Adante Holiman made a short jumper, the Buffalos went on a 4-2 run in the final five minutes of the quarter to trail 8-6. Holiman would end the game leading all scorers with 25 points.
In the second quarter, the Indians scored 25 points while going 0-6 from behind the arc to take a 33-21 lead into the locker room.
Both teams looked evenly matched in the third quarter, as they spent most of the quarter trading baskets, though the Indians ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to open up their lead to 52-36.
Sequoyah really pulled away in the fourth quarter, shooting 71 percent from behind the arc. They had 13 points directly off 19 McAlester turnovers to pull away in the closing minutes.
"It's a tough tournament for our school," Herrin said. "For us, playing 5A and 6A schools is a challenge but it will make us better."
The Indians will play in the fifth-place game of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational on Saturday afternoon against Bartlesville in a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.
