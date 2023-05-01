When it comes to the golf course the Sequoyah Lady Indians come ready to play. The Lady Indians who are coached by Justin Brown and assisted by Brad Jones recently played in a regional qualifier tournament after having a phenomenal season.
The team earned third place allowing them to qualify for the state golf tournament in Ardmore at the Lake Murray Golf Course on May 3 and 4.
“I believe this is the first golf team in Sequoyah history to qualify for state. We have had individuals qualify but never a team,” said Brown.
The Lady Indian golfers include Jaycee Gideon, Amelia Bearpaw-Pritchett, Kodee Bearpaw-Pritchett, Macy McCrary, and Brooke Bighorse. At some point during the season, each of these young ladies has medaled as an individual in tournament play. As a team, Sequoyah has four first-place finishes at Keys, Roland, Kansas, and Grove. Their outstanding play at Grove ended up being a season-best with a team total of 359. They took second at the Tahlequah Invitational Meet, then a third-place finish in regionals securing their place in the state tournament.
“I am very proud of this group and the work they have put in. They are great kids,” Coach Brown said.
The Lady Indians look to finish strong as they head to state in Ardmore on May 3 and 4.
