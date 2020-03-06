Lady Indians advance to 8th straight state tournament

Sequoyah traveled to Stroud Friday night and left with a 56-31 win over Kellyville, securing it's sixth straight area championship and eighth consecutive state tournament berth.
The Class 3A No. 1 Lady Indians improve to 26-1 overall and collect their 22nd win in a row under first-year head coach Justin Brown.
Jaide Long made a 3-pointer to put the Lady Indians on the board. The Lady Indians went on to outscore the Lady Ponies 15-9 in the first quarter. Smalls Goudeau led the team in scoring with four points while Lexy Keys went 3-3 from the free-throw line. Lana Gass and Jessica Mackey each scored two points and Daryl Hooper made a free throw.
Keys went off in the second quarter following her three-point first quarter. She scored eight points to help the Lady Indians extend their lead to 29-17 heading into halftime. Goudeau and Jordan Gann each scored two points while Mackey and Baylee Davis each made a field goal.
Keys scored another eight points in the third quarter to keep the Lady Indians' offense rolling. Long and Hooper each made a 3-pointer and Gann pitched in four points of her own, two of which came from the free-throw line. The team extended their lead to 49-24 entering the final quarter and held the Lady ponies to only seven points.
The Lady Ponies were held to only seven points again in the fourth quarter and the Lady Indians ran out the clock when they were able to. However, Makayla Towie and Mackey each buried a 3 and Hooper made a free throw.
Keys led the game in scoring behind her 19 points. Goudeau put up eight points while Long, Mackey and Gann each made six points. Hooper finished with five points.
Sequoyah will play in the state tournament starting Thursday night.
