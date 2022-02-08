Lady Indians are giant killers...again

The Sequoyah Lady Indians did it again! They took on a team ranked higher, this time the Ada Lady Cougars, ranked #7 in 4A, and put the kibosh on them. When the smoke cleared, and hearts started beating again, the scoreboard clearly showed the Lady Indians, ranked #20 in 3A, ahead, 51-49.
The first quarter point production for Sequoyah was all Annaston Brown, as she netted four three-pointers, and a deuce, leading the Lady Indians to a 14-12 lead.
The Sequoyah girls expanded their lead in the second quarter, doubling their guests 14-17, taking a 28-19 lead into halftime.
Ada began a comeback in the third, managing to match point-for-point, 13-13.
The comeback attempt continued in the fourth period, but the Lady Indians remained focused, never letting Ada quite catch up. With less than 10 seconds remaining, Ada got to what would become the final, 51-49, and with :05 left, another three missed. As the final buzzer sounded, a three from near midcourt came close, but missed by inches, and the Lady Indians claimed the win.
Annaston Brown finished with 23 points, leading all scorers. Rylee Bush jacked a trio of three pointers for nine points, Carey Folsum added seven, Emmary Elizondo contributed five, Harley Culie scored four, Shailey Hair had a put-back for two points, and Kylie Marshall rounded out the scoring with one.
Asked about the Lady Indians being giant killers, Coach Justin Brown had this to say: "I think the deal is we've just started to figure out what our roles are as players," Brown said. "The kids have really started to figure out if they do that, they get noticed.
"I saw some fight in our kids tonight, really, really proud of how they battled, and did what they needed to do," he said. "Maybe they started playing not to lose at one point, but they picked it up and started playing to win."
The Lady Indians will be playing Riverside this Saturday at Dale, at 3:00 p.m.
"Riverside is a very good team, their girls are playing really well right now," Brown said. "We're really excited to play this game."
Indians Fall To #15 Ranked Ada: The Sequoyah Indians competed hard throughout, in The Place Where They Play, Tuesday, but couldn't contain the Ada Cougars, dropping a 62-47 game to their visitors.
Coach Jeff Walker said he thought the Indians competed well against a very good, taller Ada team.
"We got off to a slow start," Walker said. "We were getting good looks, but they just wouldn't go. (Ada) started off hot, and by the time we started hitting shots, and forcing some turnovers, we'd dug ourselves a hole too big to get out of."
Ada jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first, then expanded it to 37-24 by halftime.
The Indians took the third, 10-8, to pull within 11, and at one point erased the deficit to less than double digits. But Ada poured it on in the final frame, outscoring the Indians 17-13.
Free throws in the game were pretty equal. Ada made 8-of-10 from the line, while Sequoyah made 6-of-7.
Alex Elizondo led the Indians with 18 points, and Jayden Harven joined him in double figures with 11.
Kellan Holmes finished with nine, Jayden Teehee added five, and Jake Brown and Brody Young each checked in with two.
"Offensively, our kids did a good job executing, we just couldn't get the shots to drop," Walker said.
The Indians will play Riverside, Saturday at 4:30 p.m., at Howe, in their final regular season game.
"I think our kids are excited about the game, and their kids are excited, too. I think it should be a good game," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.