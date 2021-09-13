Lady Indians blank Sperry to win eighth straight

The Sequoyah Softball Team shut out Sperry 5-0 in a 3A-6 district match-up Monday afternoon at Sequoyah. The Lady Indians improve their district record to 6-1 with their only loss at the hands of league-leading, Kansas.
"I hope it goes like this tomorrow." Coach Jeff Turtle referenced Tuesday's game at Sperry.
"We got the bunt down. If you do the little things, you can make things happen. The young ones did a good job of putting the ball in play." Coach Turtle explained.
Young ones like Freshman Rylee Bush who hit a triple in the first inning and tagged up to score off a Harley Culie flyout.
Sequoyah added to the lead, 2-0, in the second inning when sophomore Annaston Brown hit a triple to right field and Freshman Skielah Hamby hit a single, driving in Brown for an RBI.
In the third inning, Carey Folsum-Soap and Harley Culie singled. Ashlyn Guinn drove in Folsum-Soap for an 3-0 lead.
After a walk by Brown in the fourth, Macy McCrary laid down a bunt along the first baseline that was misplayed by Sperry. Hamby and Folsum-Soap both had an RBI for the final scores of the evening.
Defensively, pitcher Culie had fifteen strikeouts.
"Harley can always keep us in the game." Coach Turtle added.
Sequoyah will also add a district doubleheader on Wednesday against Keys to make up for rainouts early in the season.
