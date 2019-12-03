Lady Indians blast Keys in Brown's debut as head coach

A dominant performance by the Sequoyah Lady Indians led to an 80-35 victory over the Keys Lady Cougars Tuesday night at Sequoyah High School in season openers for both teams.
The high powered Lady Indians' offense under first-year head coach Justin Brown would not be stopped.
"We did a lot of things right tonight," said Brown. "As coaches, though, we can always look at the film and find some things to improve upon next week."
Eleven players accounted for 80 points for Sequoyah, with Lexy Keys, Smalls Goudeau and Daryl Hooper all scoring more than 10.
Keys started the game red hot, breaking the 10 point barrier by the end of the first quarter. She ended the game with 14 points, two assists and three steals.
Goudeau and Hooper both came out of halftime strong, leading the Lady Indians to a 22-point third quarter. Hooper lead Sequoyah scoring with 15 points and Goudeau was close behind with 14.
Sequoyah was playing fast and hard from the very beginning. This intensity lead to Keys struggling to inbound the ball throughout the game. Their intense defense allowed zero points during the first 4:30 minutes of the second quarter and the first 5:00 minutes of the third. Brown attributes this intensity to the girls doing their best to have fun and enjoy the game.
"We want to play hard, look up, play fast and have fun," said Brown. "It's most important that they enjoy what they're doing."
On the Keys side of the ball, Kylie Eubanks did all she could to keep the team competitive, scoring 17 points and recording a steal. Kylie Stilwell recorded five points of her own along with another steal.
Keys played conservativity to begin the game, stressing ball control and clock management. They upped their tempo in the fourth quarter, however, and put up 17 points to close off the game.
Sequoyah will play Adair at home on Dec. 6, and Keys will play at Hulbert on Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.