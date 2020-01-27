Lexy Keys and Smalls Goudeau put up double-digit performances and Sequoyah rolled to a dominating 61-36 win over Grove Saturday in the championship game of the Jay Tri-State Tournament.
The Class 3A No. 1 Lady Indians, dominant in all three outings in Jay, extend their win streak to 12 games and improve to 16-1 overall under first-year head coach Justin Brown. The 4A No. 10 Lady Ridgerunners fall to 12-2.
Keys got the Lady Indians' offense rolling in the opening quarter. She scored half of the team's points, which included three field goals. Jessica Mackey hit a 3-pointer which gave the Lady Indians an early 14-7 advantage over the Lady Ridgerunners.
Neither team was able to break away from each other in the second quarter, but the Lady Indians maintained their lead. Key continued to put up buckets, scoring another seven points in the quarter, which allowed the team to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.
Six different Lady Indians scored in the third quarter, allowing the team to outscore their opponent 21-11 to start the second half. Keys led her team in scoring again in the third quarter, this time with six points. Mackey hit another 3-pointer and Goudeau scored her first four points of the game. The Lady Indians would go on to take a 45-28 advantage into the final quarter.
Goudeau scored nine points in the final quarter to put away any chance of a Lady Ridgerunners' comeback. The Lady Indians' defense also held their opponent to only eight points, their fewest points scored in a quarter since the opening quarter.
Keys led the game in scoring behind her 23-points performance. Goudeau scored 13 points and Mackey finished the game with nine points.
Sequoyah will travel to Okmulgee Tuesday night for their upcoming game. The Lady Bulldogs are 7-9 and fell 88-28 in their previous matchup to the Lady Indians.
Indians finish third in Tri-State Tournament: Defense allowed Sequoyah to prevail and finish third in the Jay Tri-State Tournament. The Indians finished the tournament with a 67-54 win over Seneca, Missouri Friday and topped Locust Grove, 45-29, on Saturday after falling in the first round to Jay.
"We played really good (on Saturday) against a really good Locust Grove team," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "Our defense was the best it has been all year and held them to 29 points. The kids stuck to our game plan and executed well. It's good to win b 16 points when your leading scorer doesn't even score a point. It was a good team effort. I think we're starting to come around."
The Class 3A No. 7 Indians improve to 12-5, winning their second consecutive game, and drop the Class 4A No. 20 Pirates to 11-5.
The team's leading scorer, CJ Soap, was held scoreless against the Pirates, but Justice Retzloff and Tomas Herrera reached double-digits scores. Retzloff scored five points and Brayden Haddock knocked down a bucket to take a 7-5 lead in the first quarter.
Retzloff continued to score in the second quarter, this time burying a pair of 3-pointers and a field goal for eight points. Haddock knocked down a pair of field goals with Jaxen Smith and Ricky Ross each chipping in a field goal of their own. The Indians took a 23-11 lead into halftime.
The Indians' offense took a turn in the third quarter after scoring only four points, but their defense preserved their 27-16 lead entering the final quarter.
Herrera sunk a 3 in the third quarter then went on to eight in the fourth quarter, including going 6-6 from the free throw line. Smith also went 4-4 from the free throw line, sealing the team's win.
Retzloff led the game in scoring with 13 points. Herrera scored 11 points and haddock finished with nine points.
Sequoyah will travel for their upcoming game against Okmulgee Tuesday night. The game will tip off following the Lady Indians' game. Sequoyah beat Okmulgee 63-37 in their previous matchup this season and will look to sweep their opponent.
