Lady Indians bury Morris behind Lexy Keys' 25 points

The Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Lady Indians recovered from a slow start to beat 13th-ranked Morris 73-35 on Friday night at the Creek Dome in Okmulgee, extending their win streak to 14 games.
Lexy Keys led the Lady Indians with 25 points. while Jaide Long had 10 and Smalls Goodeau contributed eight points.
"We started a little slow, missed a few easy shots and got into some foul trouble early," Sequoyah coach Justin Brown said. We came out in the second half and played much better."
Sequoyah scored just nine points in the first quarter, seven of which came from Keys, who hit a pair of jumpers and drilled a three. Goodeau also had a jumper. Even though the offense started slow, the defense came out hot, allowing just two points in the quarter.
The Lady Indians came alive in the second quarter, thanks in part to seven points from Tamara Soap and six from Keys. Long and Goodeau both contributed five points.
The offense really kicked into gear in the third quarter, scoring 26 points, 12 of which came from Keys, who hit five jumpers and a pair of free throws. Long had five in the quarter while Lexi Hooper scored four to give Sequoyah a 62-18 lead.
In the final quarter, Sequoyah scored just 11 points, with Baylee Davis hitting a three and Bailey Wiggins making a jumper. Kylie Marshall scored six in the final quarter to pace the Lady Indians.
Sequoyah will get a rematch with Morris on Tuesday at Sequoyah HS. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Indians use team effort to top Morris: The Class 3A No. 10 Sequoyah Indians had three players score in double digits on Friday as they beat Class 3A No. 17 Morris 60-42. Brayden Haddock led the way with 17 points. CJ Soap had 16 points while Levi Williams contributed 12.
"It's a good win for us," Sequoyah coach Jay Herrin said. "We are hoping these two wins this week will put us back in the top eight in the rankings."
The Indians jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, thanks to six points each from Soap, who hit a pair of threes, and Haddock, who banked a couple of jump shots. Williams also scored two in the period.
Williams came alive in the second, scoring seven points, six of which were from the field. Soap hit a pair of jumpers to give the Indians an eight-point lead at the half.
The third period was a true team effort, as six different Indians scored. Jake Hall was the only player to hit two shots from the field, as he hit a short jumper and banked a three. Williams had three points during the quarter, hitting a jumper and going 1-2 from the free throw line. Soap had three during the quarter, while Shade Waite, Haddock and Yona Gregory all had two points.
The Indians went 5-5 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, with Haddock going 3-3. He also had a pair of jumpers in the quarter. Gregory had four points, going 2-2 from the line while Soap hit a three.
The Indians will be back in action Tuesday, when they host the same Morris team at Sequoyah HS. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
