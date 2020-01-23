Lady Indians clobber South Coffeyville

The Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Lady Indians won their 10th straight game after a blowout over South Coffeyville. Sequoyah won 78-25 the opening round of the Tri-State Tournament in Jay Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Indians ran away in the first quarter and were able to coast through the remainder of the game. They outscored South Coffeyville 26-6 led behind Lexy Keys' seven points and Lana Gass' six points.
Keys and Gass continued to score in the second quarter, putting up a combined nine points. Tamara Soap chipped in six points of her own, putting the Lady Indians up 46-9 at halftime.
Keys went off after halftime. She put up 10 of the team's 14 points during the third quarter before sitting out for the rest of the game. The Lady Indians were up 60-17 entering the final quarter.
The starters were able to rest in the final quarter which allowed the bench players to get some playing time. Kylie Marshall scored 10 points in the final minutes of the game as the team continued to roll.
Keys led the game in scoring with 11 points, putting her at 1,601 career points. Gass and Marshall each earned 10 points. Soap finished with nine points.
Indians 51, Bulldogs 53
The 3A No. 7 Sequoyah Indians fell in the first round of the Tri-State Tournament Thursday afternoon to Jay. Sequoyah falls to 10-5 and lost their second consecutive game while Jay improves to 5-9.
The third quarter proved to be the difference maker as the Bulldogs pulled away with a 53-51 win.
Neither team pulled away in the opening quarter, but Jaxen Smith scored six points to get the Indians' offense rolling. The teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs finished the first half with a one-point lead. Brayden Haddock stepped up for the Indians and scored six points to keep the team alive, trailing 25-24 into halftime.
The Indians struggled in the third quarter which led to their eventual loss. The team could only score five points in the quarter and gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to run up the score to 38-29 entering the final quarter.
"We shot poorly," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We played hard but couldn't score the ball. Hopefully, we will be more effective tomorrow."
CJ Soap went off in the final quarter, scoring 10 points after only scoring two in the opening quarter. The Indians outscored the Bulldogs 22-17, but it was not enough to cover the lead.
Soap led the Indians in scoring with 12 points. Smith scored nine points and Rance Stopp scored eight.
Point guard Shade Watie has been cleared to play after suffering from an injury during football season. Herrin hopes that Watie can be the spark the offense has been looking for throughout the season.
Watie will have a chance to impact the offense when Sequoyah plays in the second round of the Tri-State Tournament. They will play the Seneca Indians from Missouri. Seneca is 9-7.
