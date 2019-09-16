Behind a team total 16 hits and a game-high four RBIs from Lexy Keys, Sequoyah cruised to a 19-2 road and non-district victory over Vian Monday to win its third straight game.
The Lady Indians, who improve to 28-2 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle, received a game-best three hits from Amiah Galcatcher and three RBIs apiece from Madi Joice and Kyilee Chumley.
Keys delivered a three-run homer and capped what was an 11-run outburst in the fifth inning for Sequoyah. The blast went to left field on a 3-2 pitch with two outs.
The Lady Indians had plenty of other contributors in the fifth. Chumley made it 15-2 with a two-run single to center that scored Lana Gass and Carsen McCoy, Joice singled in a pair of runs that extended the lead to 13-2, Keys singled to bring home Carrey Folson-Soap in her first at-bat of the inning, and Reagan Smith started the scoring with an RBI-single to left.
Sequoyah got its first two runs in the second, and added three runs each in the third and fourth innings.
Ten different players finished in the hit column for the Lady Indians. Keys, Joice, Smith and Smalls Goudeau each had two hits. Goudeau and Smith both drove in a pair of runs.
Joice and Ashlyn Guinn both saw time in the pitcher’s circle. In a starting role, Joice allowed one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in four innings. Guinn gave up two hits in the fifth.
The Lady Indians, currently 9-0 in District 3A-8, will take on Sperry in a home doubleheader on Tuesday before hosting the Sequoyah Tournament from Thursday through Saturday.
