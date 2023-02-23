Lady Indians come up short, but still alive in playoffs

The Sequoyah Lady Indians traveled to Adair on Thursday, Feb. 23, to play the Adair Lady Warriors in regional play. In a fast paced game the Lady Indians came up short of the win with a final score of 38-25.
An intense game ensued as the Lady Indians and Lady Warriors hit the court. Adair climbed ahead on the scoreboard early. Sequoyah was able to put up five points in the fast paced first quarter. Sequoyah worked to execute the little things as they went into the second quarter with Adair leading 9-5.
The Lady Indians showed off the defensive rebounding skills but struggled to convert offensive possessions to points. Finally, Carey Folsum of the Lady Indians was able to get a shot to fall in second quarter. Adair brought out the press to shake up Sequoyah as they worked the ball up the floor. As they headed into halftime Adair continued to lead 20-10.
Sequoyah’s defense came out strong after the half. Lady Indians, Tylee Ford and Annaston Brown were able to connect on two buckets. Defensive plays by Rylee Bush and Shailey Hair worked to stop the Adair offense. Sequoyah’s Julisa Silva hit a big three pointer with one minute to go in the third. As the ballgame moved into the final quarter of play Adair held the lead 26-17.
The Lady Indians battled into the fourth quarter. Many trips were made to the foul line but Sequoyah struggled to execute during their offensive possessions. Adair outscored the Lady Indians causing Sequoyah to come up short of the win, with a final score of 38-25.
Sequoyah will get another chance to continue their playoff run. The Lady Indians will play at Adair on Friday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. against Salina.
