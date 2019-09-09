Lady Indians cruise in sweep of Dewey

Sequoyah bounced back from its second loss of the season on Monday to sweep Dewey in a home doubleheader.
The Lady Indians, who had dropped two of their previous four games, got back to dominating form against the Lady Doggers. They defeated Dewey, 13-4, in the opener, and then won, 12-0, in the nightcap to improve to 27-2 overall under head coach Jeff Turtle. Sequoyah stays unbeaten in District 3A-8, moving to 9-0.
Both of Sequoyah's setbacks came last weekend at the Silo Tournament. The Lady Indians fell to Tishomingo, 3-1, on Saturday and dropped a 3-1 decision to Wilburton on Friday.
In Monday's opener, Lana Gass sparked the offense with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Gass had a double, triple, two runs scored and drove in one run. The Lady Indians, who also received three hits from leadoff hitter Lexy Keys, finished with 15 hits.
Madi Joice and Baylee Davis both closed with two hits. Joice knocked in one run, and Davis had a triple and three RBIs. Ryleigh Clinton joined Davis with a team-high three runs batted in.
Dewey took an early 2-0 lead in the opening frame, but Sequoyah answered back right away in the home-half of the first with three runs, and never trailed again. The Lady Indians pulled way in the fourth with five runs, highlighted by a Davis' two-run triple to center field that scored Carrey Folson-Soap and Smalls Goudeau.
Joice picked up the win from the pitcher's circle. In seven innings of work, Joice allowed two earned runs on five hits and registered seven strikeouts while not issuing a walk.
Ashlyn Guinn tossed a complete-game shutout in the nightcap and was backed by a lineup that produced 13 hits, including three apiece from Joice and Clinton. Clinton, Gass and Amiah Galcatcher each doubled, and Gass and Joice both drove in three runs.
The Lady Indians scored three runs each in the third first and second innings, added four in the third and two in the fifth.
Guinn allowed only three hits and struck out five across five innings. She did not issue a walk.
Gass and Keys followed Joice and Clinton with two hits each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.