The Class 3A No. 1 Sequoyah Lady Indians stretched their win streak to 11 games with a convincing 73-19 win over Kansas on Friday in the semifinals of the Tri-State Classic in Jay.
Lexy Keys paced the Lady Indians with 20 points. Smalls Goodeau added 14 while Daryl Hooper contributed 11.
"I thought we played well on both ends," Sequoyah head coach Justin Brown said. "We really moved the ball well on offense and on defense we did a good job of finding the shooters and then rebounding."
The Lady Indians jumped out to an early lead as Keys drained five buckets in the first quarter to lead Sequoyah to a 24-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lady Indians went 4-6 from the free throw line, with Jordan Gann going 2-2 from the line. Goudeau hit a three and a short jumper while Keys added another five points to her total to give the Lady Indians a 48-14 lead.
The third quarter is where Sequoyah stood out, as they held Kansas scoreless during the quarter while they poured in 18. Lana Gass scores six of her eight points during the quarter while Keys, Hooper and Goudeau all scores four points.
Kylie Marshall went off in the fourth quarter, scoring all nine of her points, including a pair of threes. Bailey Wiggins hit a jumper during the quarter for her only points of the game.
Sequoyah will play Grove on Saturday night in the tournament championship. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Indians top Seneca: The 3A No. 7 Indians rebounded after a narrow loss to beat the Seneca Indians 67-54 on Friday afternoon at the Tri-State Classic.
CJ Soap led the way with 21 points, making him the only Indian to score in double digits. Shade Watie scored 7 points, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Rance Stopp has eight points on the afternoon.
"We played with a lot of energy and shot much better today," Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin said. Our kids played hard and we are glad to get a win. It was good to get our point guard, Shade Watie back for his first action this season and CJ Soap played really well today"
Sequoyah led by just two after the first quarter, but Soap came alive in the second, hitting a pair of threes and a couple of jumpers to give him 10 points in the quarter. Thanks in part to that, the Indians took a 32-19 lead into halftime.
Sequoyah spread the love around in the third quarter, as Justice Retzloff, Soap, and Stopp all hit a three in the quarter. Brayden Hancock had four points in the quarter, as did Jaxen Smith.
Sequoyah was outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter, thanks to 12 points from Isaiah Grotjohn, who would finish with a game-high 30 points. The late rally wasn't enough for Seneca however, as Sequoyah held on for a 67-54 win.
Sequoyah will play at 3 pm on Saturday in the consolation finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.