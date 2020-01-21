Sequoyah won its ninth straight game as it blew past Riverside 77-24 on Saturday afternoon at Okemah.
The Class 3A No. 1 Lady Indians improve to 13-1 under head coach Justin Brown, and dropped Riverside to 8-7.
A monster first quarter put Sequoyah in position to do whatever they wanted.
Smalls Goudeau's 16 first-quarter points started Sequoyah off right. Lexy Keys and Jaide Long combined to score the rest of Sequoyah's points in the quarter. The team went on to outscore Riverside 29-2.
Sequoyah's dominance continued into the second quarter. Their offense took a back seat but their defense was efficient as ever. Coming off the bench, Jessica Mackey led the team in scoring in the second quarter with five points. Sequoyah increased its lead to 43-9 at halftime.
The offense came back on fire after the half. Mackey continued to lead Sequoyah's offense in the third quarter, this time scoring six points. Sequoyah drove their lead even further, extending it to 67-16.
The bench players played the entire final quarter, giving them more playing time and more experience on the court.
Goudeau led with a game-high 22 points. Keys scored 13 points, good enough to be the second-highest of the team. Mackey finished 11 points.
Sequoyah will face South Coffeyville (9-4) Thursday on the opening day of the Jay Tournament, which concludes on Saturday.
