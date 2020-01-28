Four different players for Sequoyah scored double-digit points, along with two others scoring nine points, as the Lady Indians erased Okmulgee, 86-23, Tuesday night in Okmulgee.
"We played good," said Sequoya head coach Justin Brown. "I thought we shared the ball on offense and shot it well. We were able to play a lot of kids and still play at a high level."
The Class 3A No. 1 Lady Indians improve to 17-1, extending their win streak to 13 games, and drop the 3A Lady Bulldogs to 7-10. The Lady Indians won 88-28 in their previous matchup against the Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 17 at Sequoyah High School.
Lexy Keys had another stellar performance in the first quarter. Keys managed to score 14 points in the first eight minutes, including a trio of 3-pointers. Smalls Goudeau chipped in 12 points as well. The Lady Indians went on to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 36-11 to start the night.
Six different players scored for the Lady Indians in the second quarter. Baylee Davis hit three field goals while Keys, Bailey Wiggins and Makayla Towie each buried a 3. The team also played sound defense during the quarter, allowing them to take a 55-16 lead into halftime.
Jordan Gann went 5-6 from the free throw line and hit a field goal to lead the team's offense in the third quarter. Wiggins chipped in five points and the Lady Indians extended their lead to 70-20.
Seven players scored in the final quarter of the blowout win, giving valuable playing time to the younger players on the roster.
Keys finished the night with the game-high 17 points. Goudeau, Wiggins and Gann scored 12, 11 and 10 points respectively. Davis and Jess Mackey each scored nine points.
Sequoyah will prepare to face Class 3A No. 13 Morris on Friday at the Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee.
Indians dump Bulldogs: Sequoyah made it rain from the 3-point line and washed out Okmulgee in a lopsided 64-35 win Tuesday night while playing on the road. The teams played earlier in the season when Sequoyah was able to pull away with a 63-37 win.
The Class 3A No. 10 Indians improve to 14-5 and extend their win streak to four games, while dropping the 3A Bulldogs to 5-12.
The Indians' offense wasted no time in the first quarter, quickly earning a 23-5 lead over the Bulldogs. Seven of the eight Indians' field goals were from beyond the arc. CJ Soap hit three daggers from beyond the arc and Tomas Herrera buried a pair as well. Jake Hall and Shade Watie each hit a 3 as well.
Watie hit another 3 in the second quarter, but the Indians offense slowed down during the quarter. Six of the team's 13 points in the quarter came from the free throw line, but the team managed to outscore the Bulldogs and extend their lead to 36-15 entering the second half.
Herrera buried another pair of 3s in the third quarter and Hall was able to chip one in as well. Brayden Haddock and Ricky Ross each made a field goal, giving the Indians a 52-28 lead into the final quarter.
After allowing double-digit points the previous two quarters, the Indians defense shut out the Bulldogs offense and ensured their fourth-consecutive win.
Herrera's 16 points were enough to lead the game. Soap was close behind with 15 points. Watie hit 10 points.
The boys will travel to Okmulgee to face 3A No. 17 Morris on Friday night. The two teams will play again on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.