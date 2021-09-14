The Sequoyah Lady Indians Volleyball Team defeated 3A #10 Westville in five sets Tuesday afternoon, 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 17-25, and 15-12.
“They played really hard and they played with a lot of improvement the last two weeks. I think they are showing how they want to be better by putting in the work at practice and at games and it shows that they have more in them that they want to reach.” Coach Laurin Keen said.
Sequoyah's next match will be at home against Braggs Thursday afternoon.
