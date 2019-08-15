Sequoyah is off to quite a start in defense of its Class 3A state championship.
After beating district foe Salina by 30-0 and 23-0 counts earlier this week, the Lady Indians took to whipping a 6A foe on Thursday.
The result? A 22-2 win over Muskogee at Roughers Park.
“I thought we hit the ball pretty good,” said Sequoyah coach Jeff Turtle. “We put it in play — I don’t think we had but one strikeout and had runners in every inning but the second.”
His team hit as good as it could in the first two games — but had had as many walks (25) as hits against Salina.
This was more about pure hitting, although they did draw seven walks off Muskogee’s Meadow Million and three relievers.
The Roughers, who came in 0-1 after a 1-0 eight-inning loss to Oktaha on Monday, got a two-run triple with two outs in the second by Isyss Patton to lead 2-1, one frame after Madi Joice singled in Lexy Keys for the first run of the game for the Lady Indians (3-0).
Joice, last year’s All-Phoenix MVP, singled in the third to tie the game, which more or less triggered a runaway train.
Ryleigh Clinton’s three-run double, Kyllee Chumley’s RBI single to left and a single to right by Baylee Davis pushed across six runs in the third.
Five more came in the fourth, sparked by Goudeau’s two-run double.
Then came a 10-run fifth.
Joice got this streak started with a double to center to make it 13-2. Goudeau delivered a two-run double to left. Reagan Smith doubled in a pair with a shot to center, Amiah Galcatcher singled in another, and Lana Gass’ bases-loaded triple came later. She scored on a single by Tyra Yahola.
The Lady Indians piled up 22 hits. Joice was 4-for-4. She, Gass and Clinton each had three RBIs, Gass and Clinton each with three hits in four trips. Keys also went 3-for-4. Muskogee had five off Joice, led by Meadow Million’s 2-for-2 game. Joice struck out seven.
With the two doubles in four trips, Goudeau had four RBIs for a team-best.
Million went three innings for Muskogee.
“They’re good. That’s probably the best team Jeff’s had,” said Muskogee coach Don Yates. “We just let it get away from us and then I pulled Meadow to just rest her for our district doubleheader at Ponca City on Saturday.
“But again, they’re really good.”
Sequoyah’s competition will stiffen this weekend, starting today at the always-loaded Broken Arrow Tournament. The Lady Indians open against defending 6A champ Westmoore.
“It’ll be good for us. We may go .500 but every team in it is tough and it’s always a grind,” he said.
