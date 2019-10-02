Lady Indians drop Holdenville, Vian to start regional tourney

Sequoyah inched closer to a regional championship and another trip to the state tournament Wednesday after shutting out both Holdenville and Vian in the Class 3A Regional 8 Tournament at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Indians defeated Holdenville, 10-0, in five innings after a nine-run fifth and topped Vian, 9-0, to earn a trip to Thursday's regional final. They will play the Kiefer/Vian winner at 1 p.m. Kiefer takes on Vian in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
Madi Joice tossed two complete-game shutouts to help lift Sequoyah, now 39-2 on the season and winners of its last 15 games under head coach Jeff Turtle.
Joice, who now has a 24-0 record on the year with a 1.38 earned run average, combined to allow just four hits across 12 innings and collected 12 strikeouts.
In the nine-run fifth against Holdenville, the Lady Indians were sparked by a three-run triple to center field by Amiah Galcatcher. Galcatcher brought home Lexy Keys, Reagan Smith and Kyilee Chumley to make it 9-0. Ryleigh Clinton started the scoring with single to left that scored both Lana Gass and Bree Vaughn. Shy Stopp added an RBI single.
Sequoyah finished with five hits, four of those in the explosive fifth, and reached base nine times on walks.
Joice gave up only two hits and struck out four across five shutout innings to pick up the win.
The Lady Indians got off to fast start against Vian, scoring four of their runs in the opening frame.
Galcatcher delivered a two-run homer to center field after Keys led off with a walk to open the scoring, Smalls Goudeau later came through with an RBI single to left that scored Carsen McCoy, and Stopp pushed across Tyra Yahola on a fielder's choice.
Sequoyah completed the scoring with five more runs in the fifth, highlighted by two-run singles by Galcatcher and Clinton.
Galcatcher and Gass had two hits apiece to lead all hitters. Galcatcher finished the day with three hits and seven RBIs.
Joice registered eight strikeouts over seven innings while allowing two hits and issuing one walk.
The Lady Indians haven't lost since falling to Tishomingo on Sept. 7 at the Silo Tournament.
