Lady Indians dump Braggs in sweep

In straight sets, the Sequoyah Lady Indians defeated Braggs Thursday evening in volleyball action in a home match, 25-6, 25-19, and 25-15.
Sequoyah closed out the first set on a run at the 12-6 mark behind the serves of Taytum Hooper. The second set saw Braggs come roaring back to come within four points, 23-19 before serves by Kelsey Kingfisher helped finished out the second set. Kills by Shailey Hair and Hooper dominated the third set to seal the match for Sequoyah.
"Taytum Hooper. She's a great athlete and a great volleyball player. She has a lot of experience.
Sequoyah still has some matches in the regular season, but post-season is quickly approaching.
"We still have five regular season matches before that happens. We're playing one game at a time. I think we're playing the best we've played all year. Right now. This is the time where you want that to be happening. We're setting ourselves up for a good playoff run. Late next week we'll learn where we will go for regionals.
The Lady Indians will be playing on the road against Locust Grove on Monday, Sept. 20. JV at 4:00 and varsity at 5 p.m. The next home game will be versus Inola on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.