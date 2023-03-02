Lady Indians end season to Morris

The Lady Indians of of Sequoyah traveled to Verdigris on Thursday, March 2, and ended a successful season with a loss against Morris in their first Area playoff game.
In a hard-fought second half they came up short and ended their season against Morris, with a final score of 55-45.
Sequoyah struggled to to get in a rhythm during the first half of the ballgame. Morris came out strong offensively, forcing Sequoyah to play catchup. The Lady Indians ended up scoring a total of 9 points to the 32 that Morris put up in the first and second. Turnovers caused by Morris aided in the score deficit the Lady Indians faced. Sequoyah had a tough time getting shots to connect as they headed into halftime trailing Morris, 32-9.
The Lady Indians hit the reset button during halftime as they came out determined to change the momentum. Their shooting game kickstarted as they put points on the scoreboard. During the third quarter, Sequoyah held Morris to 7 points, while closing the gap and making it a 9-point game. Traveling into the fourth quarter, Morris led Sequoyah 39-30.
As the fourth quarter got underway, Sequoyah worked to close the gap even more. The Lady Indians shot the ball well, but in the end, couldn’t shutout Morris. After a valiant comeback effort from the Lady Indians at the end of the quarter, Morris took the win 55-45.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring were Annaston Brown and Wicahpi Cuny with 13 apiece; Carey Folsum, Julisa Silva, and Rylee Bush with 6 apiece; and Shailey Hair with 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.