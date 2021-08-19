Sequoyah and Westville went to game four in the best of five volleyball match. Sequoyah Starters were Jenny Girty, Kelsey Kingfisher, Isabella Sierra, Shailey Hair, Mallory Lucas, and Payton Vann.
The first game saw Westville pull away 15-8 and go on to a 25-16 win for Westville. However, the second set saw Sequoyah roar back with a 25-18 win. Westville closed up with a 25-13 and a 25-16 win.
Coach Laurin Keen has a lot of returning players and considers it an older team, "but they had to sit out their sophomore and junior season last year" due to the school's concerns about COVID-19.
She was pleased with their play during the Sequoyah Tournament last weekend which they went 1-2. "We had a glimpse of their baseline," Keen said. " I'm very impressed with how they are growing every day, maturing as players. I'm looking forward to seeing where they are in a month."
Next up for Sequoyah Volleyball will be the Salina Tournament Friday and Saturday.
