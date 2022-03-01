ADAIR - The Sequoyah Lady Indians dug themselves a hole early in the Regional finals, at Adair, Tuesday evening, and had to claw their way from behind the entire game, but the Lincoln Lady Bulldogs held on, winning the game and the Regional championship, 33-20.
The Lady Indians scored the first basket of the game, but Lincoln Christian outscored Sequoyah 10-3 throughout the rest of the quarter for a 10-5 lead.
Things didn't get any better in the second period either, as shot after shot that normally drops for the Lady Indians, didn't. LC kept making shots, however, opening up a 10-point lead at halftime, 24-14.
That's when things got strange, considering two normally high powered teams were playing. The Lady Indians' shooting woes continued in the second half. They scored five points in the third quarter, and just one in the fourth. Lincoln Christian scored four points in the third, and five in the fourth. Both teams shot seven free throws in the game, with LC making five, and the Lady Indians making four.
Some books recorded only two Sequoyah girls scoring, others had three. Annaston Brown had either 10 or 12, Emmary Elizondo scored eight, including the lone point in the fourth quarter, and senior Harley Culie, who fouled out with 4:33 left in the game, may have scored two, depending on which book was correct. Either way, Coach Justin Brown could only shake his head.
"That's unbelievable," Brown said. "Just two girls scoring…"
He said it may have been a case of nerves, heading sure "We're a young team, experience wise," Brown said. "We had some looks, had some opportunities. They defensed us we'll, that had something to do with it
"We're not done, we have three games in four days," he continued. "We have (Wednesday) to work on them, get them ready for Thursday," he concluded.
The Lady Indians, 15-11, advance to the Area games, to be held at Verdigris. They will face Heavener this Thursday afternoon at 1:30.
