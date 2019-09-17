The Class 3A No. 10 Sequoyah Lady Indians fell short in the fifth set of a back-and-forth match against fifth-ranked Okay Tuesday evening at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Mustangs' serve game proved to be the difference maker in the match. Their ability to hit harder from the start of the play gave the team an advantage over the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians won the first set (25-18) thanks to a 17-3 scoring run while the team was down 7-11 halfway through the set. However, the team wasn't able to maintain the momentum and fell early in the second set (21-25). Sequoyah rebounded in the third set with a commanding 25-13 win, but Okay rebounded in the fourth set (25-16) and carried the momentum throughout the rest of the match, winning set five (15-9).
"We have improved since the first time we played them," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We didn't have Hannah Ballou in the middle for us the first time we played, so that made a big difference for us. It's disappointing to lose, you want to beat those teams and defend your home court. It was a very tough five-set match."
Ballou made three aces to go along with her team-high three blocks, nine kills and 17 attacks. Katie Logsdon led the team with 10 digs. Jamie St. Pierre's five aces were enough to lead the team as well. Daryl Hooper set up numerous plays with her team-high 17 assists.
Sequoyah will defend their home court as the No. 12 Inola Lady Longhorns visit Thursday evening. The Lady Longhorns are 2-0 against the Lady Indians, including a win in the final round of the Salina Tournament. The first serve is set to begin at 6 p.m.
